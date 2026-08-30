Shocking drama: Itauma knocked down, Hrgovic becomes first-ever champion

·19·Sport
Shocking drama: Itauma knocked down, Hrgovic becomes first-ever champion

Held in London, Queensberry promotions' major boxing night witnessed one of the most dramatic and sensational heavyweight clashes of the year. In the main event, the undefeated 21-year-old British super-talent Moses Itauma and the 34-year-old experienced Croatian Filip Hrgovic stepped into the ring for the vacant prestigious IBF world championship belt .

After scoring an early knockdown and dominating the fight, the young Itauma made a critical error in energy management in the final rounds, leading to a true sensation in the ring.

From a 2nd-round knockdown to an 8th-round mistake

The intensity was high from the opening seconds, and the fight unfolded as follows:

  • Itauma's lightning start: The 21-year-old Briton started very actively, scoring a knockdown against his opponent under heavy fire as early as the 2nd round;

  • Speed and dominance: Itauma dominated in speed, landing several precise and dangerous shots to Hrgovic's chin, but the experienced Croatian withstood the heavy pressure;

  • The decisive mistake: In the final minute of the 8th round, Itauma launched a series of long attacks to finish his opponent early, exhausting all his energy. Hrgovic, having endured the onslaught, began to shift the momentum in his favor.

Surrender in the 9th round and the towel throw

In the ninth three-minute round, the initiative shifted completely to Filip Hrgovic:

  • Exhausted Briton: Completely drained, Itauma could no longer keep his hands up, losing his balance and leaning against the ropes;

  • Corner's decision: As the referee prepared to stop the fight, Moses Itauma's corner threw the white towel into the ring. The referee stopped the bout — official result: 9th round, 2 minutes 27 seconds, Filip Hrgovic wins by knockout;

  • Historic record: With this victory, Filip Hrgovic captured the IBF heavyweight title, cementing his name in history as the first world champion in Croatian history .

«I was losing every round»: Hrgovic's honest admission

Having survived heavy blows to achieve historic success, Hrgovic did not hide his surprise in his post-fight interview:

«I was losing every round; my opponent was performing much better than me. I don't even know where I found the strength to win and endure this pressure,» said the new world champion.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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