MLS: Lewandowski's goal and assist help Chicago Fire secure a draw away

·19·Sport
MLS: Lewandowski's goal and assist help Chicago Fire secure a draw away

A thrilling and goal-filled MLS match took place at Lumen Field in the USA. The local club Seattle Sounders hosted one of the Eastern Conference leaders, Chicago Fire. The match, marked by brilliant attacking displays from both sides, ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

The encounter was defined by the class of Polish star Robert Lewandowski for the visitors and the skill of home striker Dejan Joveljić.

Goal duel: Joveljić's brace and Lewandowski's brilliance

The intense clash on the pitch was highlighted by the following events:

  • Lewandowski's leadership: Chicago Fire's team leader, the experienced Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, not only found the back of the net but also provided an assist for his teammate Maren Haile-Selassie.

  • A worthy response from Joveljić: Seattle Sounders' Serbian striker Dejan Joveljić scored both goals for the hosts, adding another important brace to his tally.

10-game winless streak and conference standings

This draw affected the teams' positions in the tournament table in different ways:

  • Seattle's deep crisis: The Sounders have now gone 10 matches without a win (8 losses and 2 draws). Due to this poor run that began in May, the team remains in 12th place in the Western Conference with 26 points after 21 games.

  • Chicago's steady progress: Chicago Fire extended their unbeaten streak to 5 matches (3 wins and 2 draws) and, with a total of 37 points, remain firmly in the upper part of the Eastern Conference table in 3rd place.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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