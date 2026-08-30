One emoji, a thousand meanings: Merab reacts to Umar's knockout

·1·Sport
One emoji, a thousand meanings: Merab reacts to Umar's knockout

In the main event of the UFC Fight Night 286 tournament held in Shanghai, China, local fighter Song Yadong unexpectedly Umar Nurmagomedovknocked out in the 2nd round, shaking the MMA world. Following this sensational victory, former UFC champion and Nurmagomedov's long-time rival Merab Dvalishvili did not remain indifferent to the events.

The Georgian martial artist grabbed the attention of fans and media with a short but meaningful reaction under the video of the stunning knockout.

«Eyes» emoji: Dvalishvili's mysterious comment

Merab Dvalishvili left a comment under the knockout video without any extra words, only «👀» (wide eyes) emoji:

  • Intrigue and irony: Fans interpret this reaction as Merab closely watching Umar's defeat and being surprised by the result;

  • Old scores: Recall that Umar Nurmagomedov suffered the first official defeat of his career in a title fight against Merab Dvalishvili via a controversial judges' decision.

Division situation and potential matchups

Dvalishvili's reaction further heats up the bantamweight title race:

  • Song Yadong's claim: After the fight, the Chinese fighter who defeated Nurmagomedov expressed his intention to face the winner of the trilogy fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan;

  • Next in line for the belt: Merab's current position in the division and his reaction to his old rival's fall have further increased interest in his next steps.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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