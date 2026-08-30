Important change from September 1: Which payments will be cashless only, and for which has the limit increased?

·40·Economy
Important change from September 1: Which payments will be cashless only, and for which has the limit increased?

An important update has been introduced for the population and entrepreneurs in the sphere of trade and paid services in Uzbekistan. In accordance with the Presidential decree, the threshold amount for purchases that must be paid exclusively in cashless form (via bank card, QR code, or mobile applications) has been significantly increased.

This decision serves to simplify trade processes and create broader opportunities for citizens when making large purchases.

From 25 million soums to 176 million soums: What has changed?

The main changes in the payment system are as follows:

  • Old procedure: Since April 1, 2026, it was mandatory to accept payments exclusively in cashless form for any goods and services worth over 25 million soums;

  • New threshold norm: Under the new presidential decree, this limit has been increased up to 400 times the base calculation amount (BCI);

  • Current amount: Starting from September 1 of this year, the 400 BCI amount equals exactly 176 million soums. From now on, the opportunity to freely make transactions in cash up to this amount remains in effect.

For which products will card/online payment only remain mandatory?

At the same time, strict control procedures have been retained for certain categories of goods:

  • Fuel products: All types of sales at gas filling stations;

  • Alcohol and tobacco products: The rule that the sale of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products of any value (even the smallest amount) must be carried out exclusively in cashless form, regardless of the amount, remains unchanged.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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