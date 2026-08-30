Barcelona youth product moves to Real Sociedad

·2·Sport
Barcelona youth product moves to Real Sociedad

Spanish club Barcelona has parted ways with their young defender Héctor Fort, selling him to Real Sociedad. This transfer marks another step for the Catalan club in maintaining financial balance, according to Goal.com. reports.

According to information released by Goal.com, the transfer fee is approximately 8 million euros. The 20-year-old footballer, a product of the La Masia academy, has signed a long-term five-year contract with the Basque club running until 2031.

Transfer details and future guarantees

Real Sociedad showed activity in the final days of the transfer window, beating out Borussia Dortmund to secure the defender. Héctor Fort has already watched his new team's La Liga victory over Espanyol from the stands.

Nevertheless, the Barcelona board, considering future interests, included a 20 million euro buy-back clause in the deal. The Catalans also retained the right to a percentage of any future sale of the player. Fort spent last season on loan at Elche.

A moral blow for Lamine Yamal

This transfer has been a difficult emotional loss for Barcelona star Lamine Yamal. Spanish journalist Jota Jordi stated that Yamal and Fort were very close friends, describing their relationship as brotherly.

According to the source, the departure of Yamal's close friend is affecting his mood. Previously, the player's frustration after being substituted in the match against Elche had sparked discussions.

However, head coach Hansi Flick clarified the situation, explaining that Yamal's dissatisfaction was not due to team issues, but rather minor physical discomfort and a headache. The coach noted that the player had only just returned to training after a three-week break.

The Catalan club continues to clear its squad to improve its financial situation. While Héctor Fort's departure marks the end of a decade-long era, other young talents are expected to leave the club in the coming days.

BarcelonaReal SociedadLamine YamalLa LigaTransfers
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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