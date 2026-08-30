Real Madrid talent heads to the Premier League: Manuel Ángel is very close to joining Fulham

·5·Sport
Real Madrid talent heads to the Premier League: Manuel Ángel is very close to joining Fulham

Real Madrid continues to send its academy graduates to the English Premier League. The talented 22-year-old Spanish midfielder Manuel Ángel is expected to join the London club Fulham soon.

Prestigious Diario AS reports that negotiations between the two clubs have entered the final stage, and the parties have reached an almost complete agreement on the transfer deal.

Real Madrid's 'classic' strategic clause and the Arbeloa factor

This transfer is noteworthy for several important aspects:

  • Significant sell-on clause: As with the transfers of two other academy graduates who moved from Spain to England — Gonzalo García and César Palacios — Real Madrid will retain a significant portion (percentage) of the proceeds from any future sale of Manuel Ángel.

  • The Arbeloa factor: The head coach factor played a decisive role in the young midfielder's choice of the London team. Álvaro Arbeloa, who once defended the colors of Real Madrid and worked as a head coach in the club's youth setup, took charge of Fulham in July.

Player performance and market value

Manuel Ángel caught the eye of experts with his bright performances in the Madrid giant's system:

  • Career at Real Madrid: The 22-year-old Spanish footballer has mainly played consistently for Real Madrid's reserve team (Castilla) and has appeared in 7 official matches for the first team.

  • Transfer value: Prestigious Transfermarkt portal experts estimate the young midfielder's current market value at 5 million euros.

Real MadridFulhamPremier LeagueManuel ÁngelFootball Transfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

One emoji, a thousand meanings: Merab reacts to Umar's knockoutOne emoji, a thousand meanings: Merab reacts to Umar's knockoutToday, 12:46MLS: Lewandowski's goal and assist help Chicago Fire secure a draw awayMLS: Lewandowski's goal and assist help Chicago Fire secure a draw awayToday, 12:40Shocking drama: Itauma knocked down, Hrgovic becomes first-ever championShocking drama: Itauma knocked down, Hrgovic becomes first-ever championToday, 12:36Umar Nurmagomedov addresses fans after shocking knockoutUmar Nurmagomedov addresses fans after shocking knockoutToday, 12:30Islam Makhachev reacts to Umar Nurmagomedov's shocking knockoutIslam Makhachev reacts to Umar Nurmagomedov's shocking knockoutToday, 12:27Song Yadong reveals his plan to knock out Umar NurmagomedovSong Yadong reveals his plan to knock out Umar NurmagomedovToday, 12:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)