Real Madrid continues to send its academy graduates to the English Premier League. The talented 22-year-old Spanish midfielder Manuel Ángel is expected to join the London club Fulham soon.

Prestigious Diario AS reports that negotiations between the two clubs have entered the final stage, and the parties have reached an almost complete agreement on the transfer deal.

Real Madrid's 'classic' strategic clause and the Arbeloa factor

This transfer is noteworthy for several important aspects:

Significant sell-on clause: As with the transfers of two other academy graduates who moved from Spain to England — Gonzalo García and César Palacios — Real Madrid will retain a significant portion (percentage) of the proceeds from any future sale of Manuel Ángel.

The Arbeloa factor: The head coach factor played a decisive role in the young midfielder's choice of the London team. Álvaro Arbeloa, who once defended the colors of Real Madrid and worked as a head coach in the club's youth setup, took charge of Fulham in July.

Player performance and market value

Manuel Ángel caught the eye of experts with his bright performances in the Madrid giant's system: