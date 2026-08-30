Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra users dissatisfied with One UI 9 Beta 7

·21·Technology
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra users dissatisfied with One UI 9 Beta 7

The new test version of Samsung's upcoming One UI 9 interface has sparked sharp criticism from users and tech insiders. It has been discovered that the Beta 7 version, currently being tested on Galaxy S26 Ultra flagship smartphones, has reduced the system's overall performance speed and animation smoothness, causing concern among device owners. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to Ixbt.com, well-known insider Tarun Vats tested the new software on his Galaxy S26 Ultra and exposed serious flaws. He noted that the previous Beta 6 version was the fastest and smoothest shell released to date. However, after installing the latest Beta 7 version, significant interface issues have emerged.

Loss of smoothness and user complaints

According to expert observations, after the latest update, there are delays in typing, and stuttering occurs when switching between the notification panel and quick settings menus. Micro-stutters in system animations have also not gone unnoticed by users. This issue has concerned not only Tarun Vats but also another famous insider, Ice Universe.

In his statement, Ice Universe emphasized that Samsung has a habit of indirectly degrading software quality as the stable release approaches. This situation is causing justified frustration among users, as premium flagship smartphones are expected to perform perfectly at all times.

Downgrading and public action

Following the inconveniences, both insiders successfully rolled back their Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphones from the Beta 7 version to the previous Beta 6 build. According to them, once reverted to the older version, the smartphones began working fast and flawlessly again, proving that the problem lies specifically in the new software.

Currently, users on One UI 9 Beta forums are active, urging each other to collectively complain to the company about this issue. Tarun Vats opened a special thread on the forum comparing the Beta 7 (ZZHK) and Beta 6 (ZZHE) builds and encouraged all users experiencing similar problems to leave their feedback.

Experts believe that if Samsung does not fix these bugs before releasing the official and stable version of One UI 9, the lack of interface smoothness may persist in the final release. This would undoubtedly negatively impact the experience of millions of flagship users.

SamsungGalaxy S26 UltraOne UI 9TechnologySmartphone
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