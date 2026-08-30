Uzbekistan and Belarus expand military cooperation: Details of negotiations in Minsk

·21·World
Uzbekistan and Belarus expand military cooperation: Details of negotiations in Minsk

An important meeting dedicated to strengthening military cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Belarus took place in Minsk. According to the press service of the CIS Executive Committee, the dialogue focused on prospects for developing defense ties between the two nations.

The negotiations were attended by Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and Uzbekistan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Belarus, as well as Permanent Plenipotentiary Representative to the statutory bodies of the CIS, Nuriddin Mamajonov.

New steps in the military sphere: What was discussed in the Minsk dialogue?

During the meeting, the parties focused on the following key aspects of defense and security:

  • Prospects for military cooperation: The parties reviewed the current state of military cooperation between Uzbekistan and Belarus and discussed in detail the possibilities for further strengthening it and taking it to a new level.

  • Confidence in expanding ties: The meeting participants expressed firm confidence that the military partnership between the two countries will continue to expand consistently in the future.

  • Details of directions and agreements: It is noted that specific clauses of the expected agreements and detailed particulars of practical cooperation areas have not yet been disclosed.

UzbekistanBelarusMilitary CooperationDefenseDiplomacy
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