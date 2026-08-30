Uzbekistan and Belarus expand military cooperation: Details of negotiations in Minsk

An important meeting dedicated to strengthening military cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Belarus took place in Minsk. According to the press service of the CIS Executive Committee, the dialogue focused on prospects for developing defense ties between the two nations.

The negotiations were attended by Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and Uzbekistan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Belarus, as well as Permanent Plenipotentiary Representative to the statutory bodies of the CIS, Nuriddin Mamajonov.

New steps in the military sphere: What was discussed in the Minsk dialogue?

During the meeting, the parties focused on the following key aspects of defense and security: