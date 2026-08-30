When could a meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelensky take place? The only condition has been announced

·29·World
When could a meeting between Putin, Trump, and Zelensky take place? The only condition has been announced

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has issued an official statement regarding a potential trilateral summit involving Russian leader Vladimir Putin, US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Kremlin representative emphasized that a meeting at this level could only take place to formally solidify concrete and prepared agreements, rather than for mere discussions.

This issue returned to the agenda following reports by the influential US publication Axios that a proposal for a trilateral summit was put forward during the visit of CIA Director John Ratcliffeto Moscow.

«Agreements are not simple deals»: Key statements by Dmitry Peskov

The Kremlin official noted the following important aspects regarding the three leaders gathering at one table:

  • The sole purpose of the meeting: «Such a meeting could only take place to record and formalize agreements. Agreements are not simple or trivial deals. It is a complex regulatory process consisting of many details,» said Peskov;

  • Final decisions, not discussions: It was stated that it is useless for the presidents to meet just to discuss details; they could only sit at the same table to finalize the process and conclude agreements;

  • Criticism of Kyiv's position: The Kremlin representative emphasized that the Kyiv side currently does not want to engage in a real settlement and compromise process.

The CIA Director's initiative in Moscow

Recall that earlier, the American publication Axios wrote that CIA Director John Ratcliffe had initiated the idea of organizing a major summit with the participation of Trump, Putin, and Zelensky during his visit to Moscow. However, the Russian side's official response to this proposal was not disclosed at the time.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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