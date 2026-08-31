Xiaomi 14 Pro flagship to receive a new high-capacity battery

Xiaomi is expanding its official battery modernization program for its previous generation flagship smartphones. According to ixbt.com, the next model is the Xiaomi 14 Pro, which will be equipped with a new 5140 mAh battery instead of the original 4880 mAh one. This will increase the device's power reserve and extend its usage time. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This initiative is fundamentally different from a standard battery replacement. Xiaomi strictly distinguishes between routine maintenance and the official Battery Upgrade program, which involves installing a battery with increased capacity. In the first case, a battery with the original capacity is installed, while in the second, the specifications are significantly improved.

The scope of the modernization program is expanding

Currently, the company is successfully offering this type of modernization service for certain devices in the Xiaomi 13 series. Specifically, as reported by ixbt.com, it is possible to increase the battery capacity of the Xiaomi 13 from 4500 mAh to 4850 mAh, the Xiaomi 13 Pro from 4820 mAh to 5361 mAh, and the Xiaomi 13 Ultra flagship from 5000 mAh to 5500 mAh. The increase in these models is approximately 8-11 percent.

The new battery prepared for the Xiaomi 14 Pro model has a typical capacity of 5140 mAh and a nominal capacity of 5000 mAh. Although an increase of 260 mAh or about 5 percent in nominal capacity compared to the original figure may not seem like a huge difference, it will have a positive impact on the device's real-world autonomy when replacing an aged component.

Timeline for the implementation of the update

According to initial plans, Xiaomi announced in June of this year that the battery upgrade program for the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro models would launch in the fourth quarter of 2026. Currently, the technical specifications and parameters of the new battery have been discovered and analyzed directly from the HyperOS operating system code.

This step allows owners of flagship devices to extend the lifespan of their smartphones and improve daily convenience without having to upgrade to a new model. Xiaomi is consistently continuing its policy of providing long-term software and hardware support to its users.