USA rejects Saudi Arabia's plan against Houthis

Reports have emerged that the US rejected a request from Saudi Arabia for Washington to lead military operations against the Houthis in Yemen. Several sources reported this, citing Israel's KAN news channel.

Washington expressed readiness to support a potential Saudi operation but stated it would not directly lead the mission.

Why will the US not lead the operation?

According to reports, one of the main reasons for this is the current situation in the Red Sea.

Sources note that at this stage, the Houthis are targeting ships associated with Saudi Arabia more than US vessels. This situation may have increased Washington's caution regarding direct involvement in a new military campaign.

Washington may support Saudi actions but does not wish to lead them directly.

Will Saudi Arabia rely on its own forces?

Riyadh has been focusing more on Red Sea security in recent weeks. In August, it was reported that a multinational maritime coalition led by Saudi Arabia was formed to protect shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

At the same time, there are reports that the US has not taken on direct military obligations in this initiative.

The situation in the Red Sea remains tense

Reports have circulated that Houthi attacks against Saudi-linked ships have intensified in recent months. This has accelerated Saudi efforts to strengthen measures to protect maritime routes.

It has also been reported that the US is currently focusing its main attention on other tensions in the Middle East, including the situation involving Iran.

Now the main question is — what path will Riyadh take?

The US refusal to lead the operation may influence Saudi Arabia's next steps.

On one hand, Riyadh is striving to protect shipping in the Red Sea and reduce the Houthi threat. On the other hand, the possibility of relying on direct US military involvement is limited given the existing regional tensions.

Therefore, the future activity of the Saudi-led multinational maritime initiative is of significant importance.

The US has expressed support for Riyadh but chose not to lead a potential operation against the Houthis. Now, Saudi Arabia's next decision could impact the regional situation.