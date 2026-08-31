Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra fails durability test

Well-known blogger JerryRigEverything tested Samsung's latest foldable phones as part of his rigorous durability tests. According to ixbt.com, while the Galaxy Z Fold8 model demonstrated its durability during the process, the more premium Fold8 Ultra unexpectedly failed the test. This was recorded as the first such incident among Samsung foldable devices released in recent years. This is reported by news source.

The main part of the test, as always, consisted of attempting to bend the device in the opposite direction, against its normal opening orientation. The advanced hinge construction of modern foldable smartphones is usually designed to resist such movements. Although the device successfully withstood this pressure on the first attempt, an unexpected failure occurred during the second attempt.

Unexpected result in the durability test

It turned out that although the frame itself did not bend, the smartphone's internal screen could not withstand such mechanical pressure. As a result, the screen turned off completely and became non-functional. Experts find it difficult to pinpoint the exact cause of the screen failure, but the fact that the device was previously tested with sand may have also contributed.

Additionally, other aspects of the device were examined during the test. In particular, the internal screen protection, which remains one of the main issues for foldable phones, was not overlooked this time either. As with most devices of this type, the main display of the Fold8 Ultra is covered with a special plastic film, and it was once again confirmed that it is very easy to scratch.

This situation is causing widespread discussion among technology enthusiasts and experts. Even though manufacturers strive to increase the durability of their devices every year, tests in extreme conditions still reveal some weak points. Especially for a flagship device with the Ultra prefix, which is sold at the highest price, such a result was unexpected.

So far, Samsung has not issued an official statement regarding these test results. However, such tests are undoubtedly an important step toward further improving foldable screen technology and increasing their durability. For users, it means that they need to be more careful when using such expensive gadgets.