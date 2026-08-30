Başakşehir vs Kasımpaşa: Are Shomurodov and Fayzullayev in the Starting XI?

·8·Sport
Başakşehir vs Kasımpaşa: Are Shomurodov and Fayzullayev in the Starting XI?

The 3rd round of the Turkish Süper Lig promises great excitement for football fans from Uzbekistan. In this round, Istanbul club Başakşehir hosts Kasımpaşa. The official team sheet released ahead of the match, which kicks off at 23:30 Tashkent time, has delighted all Uzbek fans.

The leading striker of the Uzbekistan national team Eldor Shomurodov and the talented winger Abbosbek Fayzullayev will start for Başakşehir from the first minute.

Uzbek duo in the attack: Lineups confirmed

The Başakşehir coaching staff has chosen their strongest attacking formation against Kasımpaşa:

  • Başakşehir starting XI: Muhammed, Ömer Ali, Emin, Opoku, Opéri, Kemen, Umut, Olsen, Shomurodov, Fayzullayev, Bozok;

  • Tactical possibilities: Shomurodov's goal-scoring prowess in the center and Fayzullayev's fast and creative passing on the wing are expected to significantly boost Başakşehir's attacking potential.

Crucial battle for victory in round 3

Three points are vital for both teams in this Istanbul derby:

  • Competition standings: Aiming for the top spots at the start of the season, Başakşehir is determined to win in front of their home crowd;

  • Great trust in our legionnaires: The fact that both Uzbek players are in the starting lineup simultaneously is a testament to their role in the team and the high level of trust from the coaching staff.

Match details

  • Turkish Süper Lig. Round 3

  • Başakşehir vs Kasımpaşa

  • Kick-off time: 23:30 (Tashkent time)

  • Başakşehir lineup: Muhammed, Ömer Ali, Emin, Opoku, Opéri, Kemen, Umut, Olsen, Shomurodov, Fayzullayev, Bozok.

Süper LigBaşakşehirKasımpaşaEldor ShomurodovAbbosbek Fayzullayev
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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