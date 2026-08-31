Red tint issue on Galaxy S26 Ultra display remains unresolved

A technical defect in the displays of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, one of Samsung's latest flagship devices, is causing widespread discussion among users. It has become clear that attempts to resolve the screen redness issue, first identified in July this year, via software updates have not yielded the expected results. While the updated software has improved the situation on some devices, the problem has become even more complex for other users. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Newsway, Samsung released a special update to address the issue. However, initial user complaints indicate that the provided patch did not produce positive results on all devices. While the red tint did not disappear on some gadgets, entirely new defects emerged on others.

New defects after the update

After installing the software fix, users began to notice new inconsistencies around the screen. Specifically, complaints have increased regarding red areas persisting along the top and bottom edges of the display. Furthermore, some owners reported the appearance of unusual colored dots on the screen edges.

Experts and customers believe that such a situation could damage the reputation of expensive flagship smartphones. Users who previously contacted official service centers regarding the same issue are now encountering unexpected defects following the new update.

Samsung recommendations and next steps

At present, it remains unknown how widespread this malfunction is and whether the newly appeared colored dots are directly related to the installed patch. Company representatives continue to carefully study the situation and are providing timely guidance to consumers affected by the problem.

In an official statement, Samsung noted that screen color shifts can also be influenced by Adaptive Color Tone, color correction functions, Extra Dim, and Eye Comfort Shield modes. Therefore, the company recommends that users first check their display settings.

If these measures do not help, owners are advised to contact authorized service centers. Despite more than two months passing since mass complaints began, Samsung has yet to find a universal solution to fully resolve this defect on the Galaxy S26 Ultra screen.