HMD Asha 305 Pro smartphone to be introduced

HMD Global is preparing to release a modern interpretation of one of its legendary devices, the Asha 305 model. According to ixbt.com, the new smartphone, called the HMD Asha 305 Pro, is attracting user attention with its unique design and updated features. This is reported by news source.

Retro design and modern interpretation

Well-known insider @smashx_60 has revealed the first images and key technical specifications of the upcoming device. According to the leaked information, while the new model retains the design of the past, it features a number of significant hardware improvements.

The smartphone will be equipped with a 5-inch screen, which seems somewhat unusual by today's standards, along with wide bezels at the top and bottom of the display. However, the flat edges of the body and the design of the camera block are executed in a modern style.

Technical capabilities and new features

One of the main changes in the device is the camera. The resolution of the main module has been increased from the previous 2 megapixels to 5 megapixels. Although the front camera remains at 2 megapixels, a special LED flash has been added next to it for shooting in low-light conditions.

The internal storage capacity has been doubled to 32 GB. Nevertheless, no major leaps in performance are expected, as the device runs on the Unisoc T137 platform with 2 GB of RAM.

Protection and autonomy

One of the key advantages of the Pro version is the dust and moisture protection system according to the IP52 standard. The smartphone is also equipped with a 2500 mAh removable battery.

Communication tools include LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and a traditional 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device runs on the lightweight Pulse OS, designed for less powerful hardware.

Despite the simplicity of the platform, it supports popular services like TikTok and Netflix, as well as various messengers. It is worth noting that the insider who leaked this information has previously provided accurate reports on new HMD devices, including the HMD Icon Flip 1.