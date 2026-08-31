Sensational statement from Mourinho after yesterday's victory: What is happening with the squad?

In the 3rd round of the Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid hosted Malaga at home and achieved a convincing 4-0 victory. After the match, the Royal Club's head coach Jose Mourinho expressed his sharp and firm opinions at the press conference regarding the major rotation in the squad and the mood of the players who are not getting playing time.

The Portuguese specialist openly emphasized that the team's interests stand above personal ambitions.

“The frustration of those not playing is their own business”: Mourinho's statement

Jose Mourinho touched upon the importance of rotation and giving opportunities to all players throughout the season as follows:

A complex seasonal task: “This is a very complex task that lasts not for a month, but for the whole season. The frustration of players who are not playing depends more on themselves than on me.”

Trust and responsibility: “I can show in practice that I trust every player. They, in turn, must psychologically overcome the situation of remaining on the bench.”

Clear choices: “This time Trent and Cucurella played, while Carreras and Dumfries did not. It's all simple — that's all there is to it.”

Real Madrid's seasonal progress and squad depth

Key aspects regarding the Madrid side's updated squad and tactical choices: