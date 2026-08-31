New at Anfield: Details of Barcola's €150m super transfer

One of the biggest and most sensational deals of the summer transfer window has been officially announced. English club Liverpool has signed the 23-year-old French national team and PSG attacking winger Bradley Barcola. The Merseysiders spent an astronomical sum for the talented French star — 150 million euros .

It is noted that the Merseysiders have signed a long-term deal with Barcola until the summer of 2032.

Details of the 150 million euro deal and contract duration

Key financial and organizational terms of the agreement:

Record sum: Barcola's transfer has become one of the most expensive signings in Liverpool's history, with a total value of 150 million euros;

Long-term project: The club has shown full confidence in the player, signing a contract until the summer of 2032 with an eye on the future;

Strengthening the attack: Through this transfer, the Merseysiders aim to bolster their wing play with high speed and technical skill.

Barcola's brilliant statistics at PSG

The 23-year-old French winger has represented the Paris club since 2023, achieving the following stats: