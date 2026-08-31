New at Anfield: Details of Barcola's €150m super transfer

·0·Sport
New at Anfield: Details of Barcola's €150m super transfer

One of the biggest and most sensational deals of the summer transfer window has been officially announced. English club Liverpool has signed the 23-year-old French national team and PSG attacking winger Bradley Barcola. The Merseysiders spent an astronomical sum for the talented French star — 150 million euros .

It is noted that the Merseysiders have signed a long-term deal with Barcola until the summer of 2032.

Details of the 150 million euro deal and contract duration

Key financial and organizational terms of the agreement:

  • Record sum: Barcola's transfer has become one of the most expensive signings in Liverpool's history, with a total value of 150 million euros;

  • Long-term project: The club has shown full confidence in the player, signing a contract until the summer of 2032 with an eye on the future;

  • Strengthening the attack: Through this transfer, the Merseysiders aim to bolster their wing play with high speed and technical skill.

Barcola's brilliant statistics at PSG

The 23-year-old French winger has represented the Paris club since 2023, achieving the following stats:

  • Appearances: He played a total of 152 matchesin a PSG jersey;

  • Productivity: He scored 39 goals across all competitions;

  • Assists: He provided 37 assists to his teammates, proving himself as one of the team's key leaders.

LiverpoolBradley BarcolaPremier LeaguePSGFootball Transfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Official: Manchester City announces new 40 million euro star signing!Official: Manchester City announces new 40 million euro star signing!Today, 19:23Rafael Leão makes surprise statement after moving to GalatasarayRafael Leão makes surprise statement after moving to GalatasarayToday, 13:28Shomurodov scores in his 3rd consecutive game in Turkey, setting a record!Shomurodov scores in his 3rd consecutive game in Turkey, setting a record!Today, 11:31Why did Cody Gakpo snub Tottenham for Manchester City?Why did Cody Gakpo snub Tottenham for Manchester City?Today, 11:27Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and ShomurodovEmre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and ShomurodovToday, 11:21Real Madrid secures a convincing victory over MalagaReal Madrid secures a convincing victory over MalagaToday, 09:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)