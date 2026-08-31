Honor Magic 9 Pro flagship to launch with dual 200 MP cameras

A device set to take the flagship smartphone segment in the Chinese technology market to a new level is being prepared for launch. The renowned and reliable insider Digital Chat Station has revealed the key technical specifications of the upcoming high-end smartphone, as reported by ixbt.com. This device will feature an advanced camera array that significantly expands mobile photography capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Advanced optics and unique capabilities

According to the leaked information, the new Chinese flagship will pack two 200-megapixel sensors in its main camera block. Specifically, the main module will be equipped with a 200-megapixel sensor in a 1/1.28-inch optical format, an F/1.57 aperture lens, and an optical image stabilization system capable of compensating for up to 3 degrees of tilt. It will be accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Of particular note is that the periscopic telephoto lens will also feature 200-megapixel resolution. The 1/1.4-inch format, which is large for such cameras, and the F/2.6 aperture optics will ensure high-quality zooming. Additionally, the front camera is expected to use a 1:1 ratio "square" sensor, similar to what is anticipated for the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Freedom of framing

The main advantage of the square-format front camera lies not in the shape of the finished photos, but in the ability to freely reframe the shot later. Regardless of the smartphone's orientation, the camera successfully captures enough data to form both vertical and horizontal images. This makes the shooting process more convenient for content creators and casual users alike.

Although Digital Chat Station did not explicitly mention the exact model name in its statement, indirect signs indicate that this is the upcoming Honor flagship. According to an analysis by Gizmochina, the device in question is the Honor Magic 9 Pro. The primary reason cited is the insider's mention that the new device will inherit the advantages of the Robot phone.

Collaboration with the film industry and a new processor

Furthermore, the model is expected to utilize technologies from ARRI. Previously, the parties established a strategic partnership to integrate professional cinematography technologies into mobile devices. This sets the stage for Honor flagships to lead the market in video and image quality.

Significant performance updates are also expected. The Honor Magic 9 Pro is rumored to be equipped with an as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, specifically the processor under the SM8975 index. It is highly likely to be the next generation of the Snapdragon 8 Elite series. The launch of the new smartphone series is scheduled for October in China.