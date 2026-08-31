Official: Manchester City announces new 40 million euro star signing!
The current Premier League leaders Manchester City have completed another major signing in the transfer market. The 'Citizens' have officially announced the transfer of 22-year-old attacking winger Allan from Brazilian club Palmeiras.
The talented Brazilian footballer Manchester City has signed a long-term contract until the summer of 2031.
40 million euros and bonuses: Transfer details
Key facts regarding the financial aspects of the deal and the current team situation:
Financial value: Palmeiras will receive a guaranteed 40 million euros from this transfer. Additionally, the contract includes various performance-based bonuses;
Long-term trust: The deal running until 2031 shows that the English giants view the young talent as a foundation for the future;
Leading the table: Having started the new season confidently, the Manchester City side led by Enzo Maresca is currently top of the Premier League with 6 points after the first 2 rounds.
Allan's productivity at Palmeiras
The 22-year-old player gained significant playing experience in the Brazilian championship during the 2026 season:
Appearances: He participated in a total of 42 matches in the Brazilian league;
Goals and assists: Operating actively in the attacking line, he scored 6 goals and provided 6 assists to his teammates.
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