Official: Manchester City announces new 40 million euro star signing!

·1·Sport
Official: Manchester City announces new 40 million euro star signing!

The current Premier League leaders Manchester City have completed another major signing in the transfer market. The 'Citizens' have officially announced the transfer of 22-year-old attacking winger Allan from Brazilian club Palmeiras.

The talented Brazilian footballer Manchester City has signed a long-term contract until the summer of 2031.

40 million euros and bonuses: Transfer details

Key facts regarding the financial aspects of the deal and the current team situation:

  • Financial value: Palmeiras will receive a guaranteed 40 million euros from this transfer. Additionally, the contract includes various performance-based bonuses;

  • Long-term trust: The deal running until 2031 shows that the English giants view the young talent as a foundation for the future;

  • Leading the table: Having started the new season confidently, the Manchester City side led by Enzo Maresca is currently top of the Premier League with 6 points after the first 2 rounds.

Allan's productivity at Palmeiras

The 22-year-old player gained significant playing experience in the Brazilian championship during the 2026 season:

  • Appearances: He participated in a total of 42 matches in the Brazilian league;

  • Goals and assists: Operating actively in the attacking line, he scored 6 goals and provided 6 assists to his teammates.

Manchester CityPremier LeagueTransfer NewsAllanPalmeiras
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

New at Anfield: Details of Barcola's €150m super transferNew at Anfield: Details of Barcola's €150m super transferToday, 19:20Rafael Leão makes surprise statement after moving to GalatasarayRafael Leão makes surprise statement after moving to GalatasarayToday, 13:28Shomurodov scores in his 3rd consecutive game in Turkey, setting a record!Shomurodov scores in his 3rd consecutive game in Turkey, setting a record!Today, 11:31Why did Cody Gakpo snub Tottenham for Manchester City?Why did Cody Gakpo snub Tottenham for Manchester City?Today, 11:27Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and ShomurodovEmre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and ShomurodovToday, 11:21Real Madrid secures a convincing victory over MalagaReal Madrid secures a convincing victory over MalagaToday, 09:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)