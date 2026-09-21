Dilnoza Kubayeva recalled the car driving scene in the movie "Kelgindi kelin"

Actress Dilnoza Kubayeva, appearing on the show "Ko‘rganlarimiz haqida", recalled her time shooting for the well-known film "Kelgindi kelin". In particular, she chuckled as she talked about getting behind the wheel of a car for the first time during the movie.

— "In 'Kelgindi kelin', I drove a car for the first time. I asked, 'How could you put me in someone else's car without me being scared?' And they explained, 'It's automatic, it's easy. You just do this — D, R, D, R'," the actress said.

According to Dilnoza Kubayeva, she was quite frightened of driving at that time.

“I was really scared. The owner of the car was also standing right there. They said, 'Just drive it once and that's it.' That's how I tried driving the car. Luckily, everything ended well,” the actress recalled with a laugh.

This memory from the actress shows that the filming process for "Kelgindi kelin" was not so easy either.