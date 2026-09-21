Azoda returned to Uzbekistan (video)

Singer Azoda Yusupahmet previously announced that she had gone through a difficult period in her life and received treatment in Turkey. According to the artist, health problems arose during her pregnancy, and she was later said to have been diagnosed with cancer. However, after examinations in Turkey, it turned out that the diagnosis made in Uzbekistan was incorrect.

Azoda subsequently underwent surgery in Turkey. She stated that 70 days ago she faced one of the hardest trials of her life, emphasizing that her greatest support during this period was her family, loved ones, and the prayers of her fans.

“My mother, my family, and my husband were by my side. With your prayers, the help of the doctors, and even the smallest strength within myself, I got through this path,” the singer wrote.

Azoda mentioned that she received the news about the conclusion of her treatment with gratitude and tears, writing, “A 70-day trial… And today, hope is in my heart once again. Alhamdulillah for every state I am in.”

Just yesterday, the singer returned to Uzbekistan. She posted a video on her page showing her loved ones welcoming her at the airport.

Fans are sending their warm wishes to Azoda, hoping that the hard days are behind her and wishing her a healthy and happy life from now on.