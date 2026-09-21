Female student trying to sell her newborn baby sentenced to 6 years in Surkhandarya

In the Termiz district of Surkhandarya region, a university student was sentenced to six years in prison for attempting to sell her four-day-old son for $1,500.

According to court documents, S.J., born in 2002, met a young man named Sh. in March 2025 and became pregnant. In January 2026, as her due date approached, she applied to the maternity hospital in Termiz district and gave birth to a baby boy on January 11.

After that, she met a woman named G.J. at the maternity hospital. They agreed to hand over the baby for 1,500 US dollars. The defendant stated that she intended to use the money to pay for her university tuition contract.

On January 15, 2026, S.J. was apprehended by law enforcement officers while receiving the agreed-upon money and writing a receipt. According to reports, $1,400 and 1.2 million soms were seized from her as material evidence.

During the court session, S.J. pleaded guilty. She stated that her family members were not aware of her pregnancy.

The Termiz District Court on Criminal Cases found S.J. guilty under Article 135, Part 3, Clause "a" of the Criminal Code. The court sentenced her to 6 years of imprisonment.