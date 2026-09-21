Huawei presents its first desktop computer running HarmonyOS

At its Huawei Connect 2026 conference, Huawei successfully unveiled its first desktop computer, the HM650, powered by the HarmonyOS operating system. The device is designed for the large corporate segment and office environments, marking a significant step in the modern technology market. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to Ixbt.com, the official release of the new HM650 computer is scheduled for September of this year. The company is positioning this product as a high-performance solution for daily office tasks and complex corporate processes.

Artificial intelligence capabilities

The device runs on the HarmonyOS V1.0 operating system and has successfully passed level two certification for security and reliability. Advanced AI tools designed to accelerate data processing, knowledge retrieval, content creation, and data management are deeply integrated into the system.

Huawei is also focusing on protecting confidential data using large language models and robust system security mechanisms. For corporate clients, features such as digital workspace partitioning and centralized management of devices and applications have been implemented.

Ecosystem and automation

The manufacturer states that once the new PC is connected to the network, all necessary applications and security policies are configured automatically. This significantly simplifies IT infrastructure management for large enterprises.

Currently, the HarmonyOS ecosystem includes over 50,000 applications. Nearly 19,000 of these were created specifically for this platform, while the rest are fully compatible with over 3,300 different services.