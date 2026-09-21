Why did Shahzoda Muhammedova attach a huge bow to her self-created outfit? She answered the question that interested many

Actress and designer Shahzoda Muhammedova answered fans' questions about why the large pink bow on her new creative outfit was chosen in precisely that size. She noted that the size of the bow is not accidental — it was created specifically to attract attention and give the dress uniqueness.

Shahzoda said that after her previous post, many fans drew attention to the size of the bow on the dress. Some asked her why she hadn't made the bow smaller.

"Earlier, when I sewed small, modest bows on my clothes, no one even noticed them," she wrote.

According to the designer, in today's fashion, unusual and eye-catching details evoke more attention than simplicity. Shahzoda emphasized that large-scale elements are also found in modern high-fashion trends. For her, the bow is not just decoration, but a symbol of glamour, creativity, and courage.

She expressed her desire for her clothes not to remain just ordinary fabric, but to evoke some kind of emotion in people.

Shahzoda Muhammedova said that the fans' discussion of the bow's size shows that her design idea has achieved its goal.

"If this bow made you stop and comment, it means my design idea worked one hundred percent," she commented.

She called the large pink bow her «creative manifesto».