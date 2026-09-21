What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan during the week?

·4·Uzbekistan
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan during the week?

During this week, mostly partly cloudy weather is expected across most regions of Uzbekistan. Although some areas may see variable cloudiness, precipitation is not expected. This was reported by Uzhydromet.

According to meteorologists' forecasts, short-term rain is possible only in some mountainous areas of the republic. Additionally, on September 24–25, there is a probability of light rain and thunderstorms in some places across the regions of the Fergana Valley.

Overall, dry weather will persist across most of the country throughout the week.

Air temperatures will be around 13-18 degrees at night, 27-32 degrees during the day, and up to 35-37 degrees in the south. The wind will blow from the east at a speed of 7-12 m/s.

In Tashkent, the weather will be partly cloudy, occasionally variable, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will be 15-18 degrees at night, 29-32 degrees during the day, and 27-29 degrees on September 25. The wind will blow from the east at 3-8 m/s.

UzhydrometFergana ValleyTashkent
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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