Vazira Yunusova shared how she changed her mother-in-law's opinion: "My mother-in-law was upset with me"

·54·Culture
Vazira Yunusova shared how she changed her mother-in-law's opinion: "My mother-in-law was upset with me"

Actress Vazira Yunusova spoke on the "Daryo Lifestyle" show about how her mother-in-law was initially upset by gossip from people around them claiming she wasn't fully carrying out her duties as a daughter-in-law. After that, she told her husband to bring her mother-in-law over and decided to spend a full day taking her along wherever she went.

The actress shared: “My mother-in-law had believed the women in the neighborhood and was upset with me. Rumors had reached her saying, 'The daughter-in-law is not serving, even the neighbors are talking about it.'

Then I told my husband, 'Go bring mother.' Without even telling my husband, I took my mother-in-law with me for a whole day. Back in those days, we used to attend traditional wedding greetings (*kelin salom*). I woke up at four or five in the morning and took her along to the *kelin salom*.

After attending two or three *kelin salom* ceremonies, I brought my mother-in-law to the theater. I seated her and rehearsed until one o'clock. After one, we went to a wedding party (*chal*). My mother-in-law sat and watched, while I finished the party events and rushed back to the theater. My mother-in-law sat watching a play, while I performed on stage.

After leaving there, in the evening we went to a women's party, attended that as well, and then returned home. While my mother-in-law was resting at home, I prepared dinner for my children and husband. I swept the house, washed clothes by hand, hung them out to dry, cleaned everywhere, and ironed the clothes.

After finishing all the chores for my husband and kids, I slept for just two or three hours. In the morning, my day started all over again.

When I told my mother-in-law, 'Mother, let's go to the *kelin salom*', she said: 'Enough, enough, my child. You go ahead. I have understood your life.'

Then she opened her hands and blessed me, saying: 'I entrust my child to you. I entrust you all to Allah.' She told us, 'Grow, and live a happy life with my child.' Ever since then, she understood me and thanked me," — recounted Vazira Yunusova.

Vazira YunusovaDaryo LifestyleMother-in-lawTheater
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