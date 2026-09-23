Severe fire breaks out at a night cafe in Tashkent: high flames shake the city

A fire occurred at one of the cafes during the night in the Chilanzar district of Tashkent. The incident took place on the territory of a cafe located on the Small Ring Road street.

According to the city Main Department of Emergency Situations, the report about the fire was received on September 22 at 23:23. Rescue crews promptly arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the flames.

The fire was contained at 23:54 and completely extinguished on September 23 at 00:10. Videos circulating on social networks show that high flames and thick smoke were visible from various parts of the city.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of the incident. Currently, the cause of the fire and the amount of material damage are being determined.