Xiaomi introduces its first AI-powered gas stove

·22·Technology
Xiaomi introduces its first AI-powered gas stove

The Xiaomi brand has launched its latest innovative product in the home appliance category. According to Ixbt.com, the new Xiaomi Mijia Smart Gas Stove 3 Max is the company's first gas stove equipped with AI technology, taking safety and the cooking process to a new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This kitchen appliance stands out with its advanced safety features. Specifically, the device can continuously monitor cookware temperature, detect human presence in the kitchen, and automatically shut off the gas supply in dangerous situations.

Smart safety system and innovative sensors

The stove's right burner is equipped with a special titanium probe capable of withstanding temperatures up to 500 °C. This probe maintains constant contact with the bottom of the pot or pan and transmits data to the central system. The AI detects if liquid has boiled away or if the cookware is heating empty, shutting off the gas immediately.

Additionally, a special radar covers a distance of up to 0.9 meters in front of the device. If the user moves away from the stove, the system issues a warning signal after 30 minutes and completely shuts off the burners after 60 minutes.

Technical specifications and control

Both burners of the device provide a total power of 5200 W. They achieve uniform flame distribution using a dual-channel oxygen supply system and 154 special ports. As a result, the thermal efficiency (KPI) reaches 75 percent, which is 12 percent higher than previous generation models.

For user convenience, the stove supports two independent timers ranging from 1 to 180 minutes. Real-time monitoring of cookware temperature, receiving all notifications, and controlling the device are managed via the Mi Home app.

The device body is covered with microcrystalline glass featuring a hydrophobic and oleophobic nano-coating resistant to stains and fingerprints, making it easy to keep clean.

XiaomiSmart Gas StoveTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceHome Appliances
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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