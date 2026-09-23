18-year-old athlete wins the “Miss Italia” crown

·45·World
18-year-old athlete wins the “Miss Italia” crown

On September 21, the 80th final of the “Miss Italia” pageant took place at the Santa Severa Castle near Rome. Among 16 finalists, 18-year-old Sara Maria Risea, representing Liguria, claimed victory. She had reached the final with the title of “Miss Liguria”.

Interestingly, the new “Miss Italia” has gained recognition not only for a beauty pageant, but also for her achievements in sports. Sara Risea is an artistic swimming athlete for the Italian national team and a representative of the Fiamme Oro club.

One of her most significant sports achievements is the silver medal won at the 2024 European Championships in Belgrade. Risea took second place in the technical mixed duet event alongside Filippo Pelati. Also that year, she won a bronze medal at the World Junior Championships in Lima.

The athlete also holds medals from World Cup competitions. In 2024, she won a bronze medal at the Superfinal in Budapest, and in 2025, she secured another bronze medal at the Somabay stage.

Sinxron suzuvchi suv ustida badiiy harakatlarni amalga oshirmoqda.

Sara Risea was born in Moncalieri in November 2007. Later, she moved with her family to Vado Ligure in the province of Savona. She began practicing artistic swimming at the age of eight and received her first call-up to the Italian national team in 2021.

Even after winning the “Miss Italia” crown, Sara does not intend to quit sports. Following the pageant, she stated that she dreams of participating in the Olympic Games in the future.

Thus, at the age of 18, Sara Maria Risea has become one of the young Italian women to simultaneously achieve success in sports and win the “Miss Italia” crown.

Sara Maria RiseaMiss ItaliaFiamme OroEuropean Championship
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Turkey's Most Handsome Man Chosen: Unexpected Winner in the FinaleTurkey's Most Handsome Man Chosen: Unexpected Winner in the Finale25 July 15:5322-year-old Austrian beauty queen passes away unexpectedly22-year-old Austrian beauty queen passes away unexpectedly9 September 14:31New details emerge in the case of a bride who died five months after her weddingNew details emerge in the case of a bride who died five months after her wedding19 August 13:381000 Euro Salary: Slovakia is Recruiting Workers from Uzbekistan1000 Euro Salary: Slovakia is Recruiting Workers from Uzbekistan3 July 15:50Paraguayan beauty who became famous at the 2026 World Cup wants to become 'Miss Universe'Paraguayan beauty who became famous at the 2026 World Cup wants to become 'Miss Universe'30 June 12:16Extreme athlete performs stunning walk at 180 meters heightExtreme athlete performs stunning walk at 180 meters height1 June 13:40
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son