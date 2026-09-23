18-year-old athlete wins the “Miss Italia” crown

On September 21, the 80th final of the “Miss Italia” pageant took place at the Santa Severa Castle near Rome. Among 16 finalists, 18-year-old Sara Maria Risea, representing Liguria, claimed victory. She had reached the final with the title of “Miss Liguria”.

Interestingly, the new “Miss Italia” has gained recognition not only for a beauty pageant, but also for her achievements in sports. Sara Risea is an artistic swimming athlete for the Italian national team and a representative of the Fiamme Oro club.

One of her most significant sports achievements is the silver medal won at the 2024 European Championships in Belgrade. Risea took second place in the technical mixed duet event alongside Filippo Pelati. Also that year, she won a bronze medal at the World Junior Championships in Lima.

The athlete also holds medals from World Cup competitions. In 2024, she won a bronze medal at the Superfinal in Budapest, and in 2025, she secured another bronze medal at the Somabay stage.

Sara Risea was born in Moncalieri in November 2007. Later, she moved with her family to Vado Ligure in the province of Savona. She began practicing artistic swimming at the age of eight and received her first call-up to the Italian national team in 2021.

Even after winning the “Miss Italia” crown, Sara does not intend to quit sports. Following the pageant, she stated that she dreams of participating in the Olympic Games in the future.

Thus, at the age of 18, Sara Maria Risea has become one of the young Italian women to simultaneously achieve success in sports and win the “Miss Italia” crown.