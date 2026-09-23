Why was Paing Takhon, one of the world's most handsome men, imprisoned?

When we hear "handsome actor," a certain image usually comes to mind. However, Paing Takhon is one of those actors who does not fit this mold. He became a model, acted in movies, lived in a Buddhist monastery, and was later arrested for participating in protests against the military coup in Myanmar.

Paing Takhon was born in 1996 in the city of Kawthaung in western Myanmar, as the fourth child in a family of six children.

After graduating from school, he headed to Yangon, the country's largest city, in search of opportunities. It was here that his life took a completely different turn.

At the age of 18, he entered John Lwin's modeling school, learning how to pose and walk the runway. Soon after, the John Lwin's Star & Model International agency offered him a collaboration.

His long hair and muscular physique set Paing Takhon apart from others. Following photo shoots for commercials, music videos, and magazines, film offers also began to come his way.

Paing Takhon became recognized as an actor in 2017 after passing the casting for the lead role in the film "Midnight Traveler." At the same time, he also began pursuing music.

His popularity grew rapidly, with over two million users from various countries following his social media pages. Later, the government of Myanmar appointed him as a cultural ambassador. Paing Takhon's appearance did not go unnoticed on an international scale either. In the TC Candler ranking, he was first listed in 10th place in 2020.

However, the biggest turning point in his life was yet to come. Following his fame as a model and actor, Paing Takhon caught the attention of the global media for a completely different reason.

His life in the monastery and the events following the military coup are the most unexpected parts of this story.