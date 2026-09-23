Amazon Leo satellite system enters Uzbekistan with support from Uztelecom

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Amazon Leo satellite system enters Uzbekistan with support from Uztelecom

A significant step has been taken in the telecommunications and internet services market in Uzbekistan: the national operator Uztelecom and its subsidiary UZ-SAT have reached a strategic agreement with Amazon Leo. As a result of this partnership, the status of an official and authorized distributor of this modern low-orbit satellite network has been secured in Uzbekistan. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, under the signed agreement, UZ-SAT will create and deliver high-speed connectivity solutions for customers based on the Amazon Leo network. This satellite infrastructure will effectively complement existing terrestrial networks, serving to drastically expand internet coverage, especially in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

Socio-economic significance and opportunities

For residents living in the country's remote areas, satellite internet access opens up entirely new horizons. Citizens will now have the opportunity to fully utilize electronic government services, pursue distance learning, receive online medical consultations, and work through modern communication platforms.

Furthermore, immense conveniences will be created for business representatives. Amazon Leo will become an important alternative tool for providing internet to production and infrastructure facilities where laying traditional fiber-optic networks is impossible or economically inefficient.

Enriching infrastructure and maintaining existing networks

Experts note that the new technology will not completely replace Uztelecom's existing traditional infrastructure but will complement it. Today, the operator provides connectivity to 96 percent of the country's populated areas. The company manages 378,802 kilometers of fiber-optic communication lines, alongside which mobile networks, data centers, and cloud platforms are being rapidly developed.

Bakhrom Azimov, head of UZ-SAT, noted that satellite communication serves as an additional effective tool for connecting areas where traditional telecommunication capabilities are limited.

Future prospects and competitive environment

Recall that earlier, the Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, Sherzod Shermatov, stated in his announcement that the Amazon Low Earth Orbit (LEO) network could potentially surpass even the Starlink system in terms of quality, competitiveness, and a number of technical parameters. This will foster a serious and healthy competitive environment in the country's high-speed satellite internet market.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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