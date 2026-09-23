In China, a 75-year-old woman spent her 10-year savings of $450,000 on a beauty salon

In Shanghai, China, a 75-year-old woman lost her savings accumulated over the years on beauty treatments. She spent a total of 3 million yuan — nearly $450,000 on salon services.

It turned out that since 2016, the woman had been regularly visiting a branch of Yongqi Beauty and Hairdressing and an associated medical aesthetics center. There, she received various treatments such as skin tightening, thread lifting, and permanent makeup for eyebrows and lips.

When the woman's daughter discovered that her mother's savings were almost depleted, she turned to one of Shanghai's television channels. During the review of the documents, it was revealed that the prices of certain services were 10–20 times higher than the market value.

For example, for a permanent lip makeup procedure that included several treatments, the woman was charged nearly 39,800 yuan — $6,000. The calculations also noted that the same service was billed multiple times.

It was also revealed that the woman was offered a service worth 300,000 yuan at another aesthetic center, but the treatment was not carried out and was replaced with other cosmetic procedures. Meanwhile, salon representatives stated that all prices were clearly displayed and the services were performed with the client's consent.

In the end, the salon reached an agreement with the woman and refunded a portion of the unspent prepaid funds.