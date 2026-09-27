Why did the red carpet model start living on the streets?

Loni Willison, once a star of fitness magazines, now lives on the streets of Los Angeles. The 39-year-old former model has only a bag of clothes and sometimes searches for food in trash cans.

Loni was a rapidly rising fitness model who shot for publications such as Glam Fit, Flavour Magazine, and Iron Man Magazine. Her life began to change dramatically after she married Jeremy Jackson, an actor known for his role as Hobie Buchannon in the series "Baywatch".

A marriage full of violence

The couple's relationship, which seemed happy from the outside, was actually difficult. According to Loni, when Jeremy drank alcohol, he would start fights and physically abuse her. The woman stated that she went to the hospital several times with broken bones.

She recorded one of the fights on tape, which she later provided to the Daily Mail. Also, according to Loni, a day before the attack, Jeremy sent her a 12-minute rap song in which he said he "wanted to kill a woman".

The couple officially divorced in 2014. In August of that year, police received a call about a domestic dispute at their home. According to reports, Loni had two broken ribs, a neck injury, and scratches on her body. The case was closed because she did not file a formal complaint. Jeremy also once tried to choke her.

Jeremy later struggled with drug and alcohol problems. In 2015, he was arrested for stabbing a woman during an argument. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 270 days in jail and five years of probation.

From modeling to street life

Loni and Jeremy began using drugs while living together. This also affected Loni's mental state. She began to believe that someone was trying to take her life and that electrical shocks were being sent through her body.

In 2016, she was hospitalized, but left shortly after. Later, she began using banned substances more heavily to numb the pain. Eventually, she became homeless and moved to living on the streets.

In 2018, Loni's condition became public knowledge. The model, who once wore designer clothes, had her hair cut short, and lacked expensive clothes and her home in Los Angeles. Due to addiction, she lost her job, could not pay rent, and was evicted from her apartment.

Loni told journalists that she lives on the streets by choice and feels free. She shaved her head to be less noticeable and carried a knife to protect herself.

Refused help as well

After news about Loni spread, rehabilitation specialist Larry Marinelli offered her free help. He prepared a treatment plan and even arranged a spot at the Victory Detox Center in North Hollywood. But Loni turned down the offer and disappeared again.

In October 2020, she was photographed again pushing a cart in Venice Beach. At the time, she told The Sun that she felt fine and did not need help.

According to Loni, she has cut ties with Jeremy and her friends, has no phone, but has food and a place to sleep. She said she earns money in various ways and looks for food in trash cans and around stores.

Since then, the former model has occasionally been spotted roaming alone or rummaging through trash cans on the streets of Los Angeles.