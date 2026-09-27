Balenciaga's $450 shoes spark interest across the web

The famous fashion house Balenciaga's new $450 shoes have caused heated discussions on social media. Photos of the model, which stands out with its unique and unusual design, quickly spread across various platforms.

The new model's appearance, differing from conventional shoes, caught the attention of users. Following the spread of the photos, some praised its design as interesting and unusual.

Meanwhile, the $450 price tag became one of the main topics of debate surrounding the model.

On social media, users are discussing both the appearance of the shoes and their price. While some accept the high price for such an unusual design as a norm in the fashion world, others consider $450 to be an excessive amount for footwear.

Balenciaga's new model quickly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts and social media users. For now, the biggest question about the shoes revolves around their $450 price tag rather than their design.