The competitions of the eighth day of the Asian Games, the continent's largest quadrennial sports forum hosted by Japan, have come to an end. The national sports delegation of Uzbekistan continues to put up a courageous fight in every discipline of the competition, recording high results in the overall team standings. According to the results of the 8th day, our compatriots have 10 gold, 17 silver, and 11 bronze medals, for a total of 38 medals, and our national team firmly maintains a respectable 4th place in the overall team medal standings.

The top three of the competition are occupied by the traditional leaders of Asia — the national teams of China, Japan, and South Korea. Meanwhile, leaving powerful states such as Kazakhstan, Thailand, Bahrain, and Iran behind, Uzbekistan maintains absolute leadership across the entire Central Asia and CIS region.

“10 gold medals, 38 podiums, and the top four”: 5 key points of the 8th day results

The most important official indicators from the Asian Games medal table and our representatives' results:

High 4th place in the ranking: The Uzbekistan delegation consistently occupies the 4th position among more than 40 countries of the continent;

A total of 38 medals gathered: Our compatriots won 10 gold, 17 silver, and 11 bronze medals;

Absolute leadership in Central Asia: Main competitor Kazakhstan trails behind our representatives in 5th place with 9 gold medals (40 medals in total);

Hegemony of the top three: While China is the clear leader with 118 gold medals, host Japan holds 37, and South Korea possesses 20 gold medals;

Wide geography and strong competition: Teams such as Thailand, Bahrain, Iran, North Korea, India, and Tajikistan entered the Top 20.

Asian Games: TOP-10 countries medal table based on the 8th day results

Comparison of official figures of the national teams leading the continental championship:

Rank Country Name (NOC) Gold (G) Silver (S) Bronze (B) Total Medals 1 China (People's Republic of China) 118 48 38 204 2 Japan (Japan) 37 60 57 154 3 South Korea (Republic of Korea) 20 23 39 82 4 UZBEKISTAN (Uzbekistan) 10 17 11 38 5 Kazakhstan (Kazakhstan) 9 10 21 40 6 Thailand (Thailand) 9 7 10 26 7 Bahrain (Bahrain) 8 2 3 13 8 Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) 7 14 8 29 9 DPRK / North Korea (DPR Korea) 6 5 4 15 10 Malaysia (Malaysia) 6 2 8 16

(For information: Hong Kong is in 11th place (5 golds), India in 12th place (4 golds), and neighboring Tajikistan is in 17th place (2 golds)).

Sports and Strategic Analysis: Why 4th Place is a Great Success and What Awaits Us Ahead?

Conclusions of international sports experts and Olympic movement analysts:

“Potential of silver medals to turn into gold”: 17 silver medals mean how many finals Uzbek athletes fought in; in this indicator, our national team demonstrated competitiveness on par with South Korea, which is in 3rd place;

Intense regional derby with Kazakhstan: Although Kazakhstan is slightly ahead in total number of medals (40), Uzbekistan reliably defends its position in terms of gold medal quality with 10 golds;

Main hopes ahead: Decisive matches in boxing, judo, weightlifting, and wrestling are expected in the second half of the competition; finals in these exact sports will serve as the main springboard for Uzbekistan to narrow the gap with South Korea and further strengthen its 4th place.

In your opinion, will the sports delegation of Uzbekistan be able to maintain 4th place until the end of the Asian Games and increase the number of gold medals to over 20? Which sport's athletes' performance brings you the greatest pride? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this article dedicated to the high victories of our national team with all sports enthusiasts!