In Kashkadarya, a convict who escaped and went home tried to flee the colony again

According to court documents, Sh.B. was sentenced to 4 years of imprisonment in August 2025 for breaking into an ATM and committing theft. While serving his sentence at the Zangiota settlement-colony, he escaped from the colony on January 20 and reached his home. However, he was detained three days later.

After that, the convict was transferred to a general-regime colony and placed in penal colony No. 3 in the city of Karshi.

Nevertheless, he did not abandon his escape plan there either. It turned out that the convict had spent a month observing the colony grounds and planning an escape route.

In court, Sh.B. stated that he decided to escape again due to family problems and the obligation to pay off a mortgage loan.

On the evening of April 2, he left the area where he was being held, climbed over the colony wall, and moved to another section. Then, he hid in the air conditioner pit near the basement entrance and watched the staff's movements until morning.

He heard via walkie-talkie that one of the convicts was missing and that search operations had begun.

Following this, he hid in the attic of one of the buildings. Cynologists with special service dogs and drones, along with colony staff, were deployed to search for him.

The convict did not manage to get outside the colony grounds. On April 3 at 15:40, he was found in the attic and detained.

The Mirishkor District Court found Sh.B. guilty of committing the crime stipulated in Part 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code and sentenced him to 3 years of imprisonment.

Combining part of the unserved sentence from the previous verdict, he was given a final sentence of 5 years of imprisonment. The convict will serve his sentence in a strict-regime colony.