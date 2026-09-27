The question of contenders for the Ballon d'Or, one of the most important individual awards in world football, is causing heated debate among fans and experts. In an interview with the prestigious Spanish publication AS, Al-Nassr forward João Félix openly expressed his opinion on the matter. According to him, Barcelona's young talent Lamine Yamal is the most worthy candidate for this prestigious award this season. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

In the Portuguese footballer's opinion, Yamal's actions on the pitch not only bring results but also provide true pleasure to the spectators. João Félix admitted that he watches Barcelona matches specifically to observe the young winger's performance. He emphasized that this factor sets the young player apart from other stars.

Pure art and show on the pitch

In modern football, many forwards are judged solely by their efficiency and the number of goals scored. However, João Félix believes that the Ballon d'Or should also take into account pure art and the charm of football. "If you are looking for a player who makes you turn on the TV and stay glued to the screen, it is Lamine," the Portuguese forward noted.

In his interview with AS, Félix did not deny that experienced forwards like Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane also showed high results and scored many goals last season. Nevertheless, he specifically noted that Yamal's playing style and brilliant movements on the pitch are superior to others.

Success on the international stage

In the world of football, results in major tournaments have always played a key role in deciding the fate of individual awards. João Félix also focused on this aspect, highly praising Lamine Yamal's participation in important victories on the international stage, particularly in world championships. In his opinion, victories in such major competitions should be the main argument in a World Cup year.

It is worth noting that although João Félix himself is not among the candidates for this prestigious award, he was able to impartially evaluate the success of another player. Experts also emphasize that despite his young age, the consistent performance Yamal shows at both club and national team levels rightfully places him among the best in the world.

In conclusion, the fact that Lamine Yamal has a bright future and is already being mentioned alongside the world's leading players is evidence of his immense potential. João Félix's recognition makes the young Spaniard's steps toward the Ballon d'Or even more significant.