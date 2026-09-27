Hungarian Prime Minister pelted with an egg at a rally: the attacker admits he was targeting him

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar's rally in the city of Szolnok was interrupted by an unexpected incident. While he was speaking, an egg was thrown onto the stage from the audience. Following the incident, bodyguards immediately surrounded the prime minister, and the police detained the man who threw the egg.

According to local media reports, bodyguards appeared behind Magyar the moment the egg was thrown. His speech was briefly paused to ensure security measures.

The police apprehended the man who carried out the attack after the incident. He stated that he regretted the egg did not hit the prime minister and that he had indeed been targeting him.

Following the incident, the Hungarian Prime Minister addressed his supporters, asking them not to be angered by the man who threw the egg. Magyar emphasized that people committing such actions are facing the disintegration of the political community they believed in and the failure to fulfill previously given promises.

He also criticized his political opponents during the rally and expressed sharp views about certain politicians in parliament.

Notably, this is not the first high-profile incident involving the Hungarian Prime Minister. Earlier, at a wine festival in the city of Szekszárd, a man had splashed wine into the face of Magyar while he was standing in line to get food.