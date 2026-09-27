Jamshid Bobojonov: “I am to blame for my divorce” (video)

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Jamshid Bobojonov: “I am to blame for my divorce” (video)

In an interview with “Zamon.uz”, actor and food blogger Jamshid Bobojonov spoke about the reasons for his divorce from his wife, the responsibility of a man in the family, and post-divorce relations.

Jamshid Bobojonov emphasized that it is wrong to blame the woman for the breakup of a family. According to him, a man often shares the responsibility for the emergence of problems in the family.

“I say that I myself am to blame for my divorce and the breakup of my family. The woman is not to blame for the family breaking up. One of the reasons for the increase in broken families is the man. Even if a woman acts badly and behaves like a shrew, perhaps the man drove her to it. Even if she starts demanding affection from the outside, the man is to blame. Is she not taking care of the children? — the man is to blame. Is the house not clean? — the man is to blame,” he said.

During the conversation, the host also noted that society has developed a habit of often blaming the woman for family problems.

Jamshid Bobojonov, stating that it has been a long time since his divorce, expressed that he finds it beneath himself to speak negatively about his child's mother.

“A lot of time has passed since my divorce. The mother of my child is a very good person. I respect her very much. She has started a family and now they do not live in Uzbekistan. I despise a man who sits in society and says, 'I got divorced, my wife turned out to be bad'. You are a man, you have a child. How can you speak badly about the mother of your child?” the food blogger said.

Jamshid BobojonovZamon.uzfamily divorcefood blogger
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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