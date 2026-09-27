First purchaser of iPhone 18 Pro Max in Cameroon welcomed festively: the ceremony in the store caused amazement

The customer who was the first to buy the iPhone 18 Pro Max in Cameroon was welcomed with a true celebration at the store. A special ceremony was even organized for the buyer, and his selection of the phone and unboxing drew applause from those around him.

Special conditions were created for the buyer

The circulated video shows store employees solemnly welcoming the first customer. A chair was pulled out for him to sit on, and iPhone 18 Pro Max phones of various colors were laid out in front of him.

After the buyer chose the color he liked, the next ceremony began. Usually, purchasing a new phone is considered a simple sales process. However, in this case in Cameroon, the buyer's first purchase turned into a small holiday. The festive welcome and applause in the video are likely to attract the attention of social media users as well.