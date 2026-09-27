Uzbekistan to face Japan in the semifinals: An uncompromising fierce final four...

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Uzbekistan to face Japan in the semifinals: An uncompromising fierce final four...

The football tournament of the Asian Games, ongoing in the fields of Japan, has entered its most intense and culminating stage. In the final matches of the quarterfinals, the Chinese national team defeated Thailand, while hosts Japan beat North Korea to join the top four. Thus, the top four powerhouses of the continent — Uzbekistan, Japan, South Korea, and China — remain as contenders for the championship in the semifinal stage of the continental championship.

According to the tournament calendar, the Uzbekistan U-23 national team, led by Ravshan Khaydarov, will square off against tournament hosts Japan in a central matchup for a ticket to the final. Having crushed their opponents in the group stage with 3 wins in 3 matches, 9 goals scored, and only 1 conceded, our representatives are now on the verge of passing the most difficult and principled test in the Olympic system.

"Match against the hosts, September 30, and immaculate statistics": 5 key points of the semifinal

The most important official information and facts from the football semifinals of the Asian Games:

  • The final four has formed: The national teams of Uzbekistan, Japan, South Korea, and China have advanced to the semifinals of the competition;

  • Uzbekistan's opponent — Japan: Ravshan Khaydarov's team will play against the host Japanese for a ticket to the final;

  • Matches on September 30: Both semifinal matches will be held on the same day: South Korea vs. China (at 11:00) and Uzbekistan vs. Japan (at 15:30);

  • 100 percent result in the group: The Uzbekistan U-23 team won all 3 matches in the group and collected a maximum of 9 points;

  • Balance of attack and defense: Our representatives scored 9 goals into the opponents' net and conceded only 1 goal into their own.

Asian Games semifinals: Team pairings and match schedule

Description of the decisive matches to be held on September 30, Tashkent time:

Match and pairing

Date and time (Tashkent)

Quarterfinal results

Main advantage in the competition

South Korea — China

September 30, 11:00

China defeated Thailand; Korea won confidently

Fast flanks, physical strength, and pressing

Uzbekistan — Japan

September 30, 15:30

Uzbekistan continued its winning streak; Japan beat DPRK

Attacking prowess in Uzbekistan (9 goals); Home advantage for Japan

Football expertise: Why is the match against Japan our true final of the tournament?

Conclusions of sports analysts, football experts, and commentators:

  • "Ravshan Khaydarov's tactics and balance": The fact that the Uzbekistan U-23 team scored 9 goals and conceded only 1 in the group shows that the balance of attack and defense is at the highest level; Khaydarov's team has tactical discipline that can quickly adapt to any situation;

  • Host pressure and psychological barrier: Japan will play on its home turf, in front of thousands of local fans; having beaten North Korea in a tough battle, the Japanese emphasize ball control, but our representatives' quick counterattacks and physical superiority can disrupt the hosts' defense;

  • Strategic step towards the gold medal: Among these four teams, Uzbekistan and Japan are considered the main favorites of the tournament; a victory over Japan in the semifinals will be the most important key for our team to secure the Asian Games championship.

Do you think Ravshan Khaydarov's disciples can defeat tournament hosts Japan on their home soil and reach the Asian Games final? What scoreline do you expect from the Uzbekistan national team in the central match against Japan? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this important analysis dedicated to our national team's golden path with all football fans!

Asian GamesUzbekistan U-23Ravshan KhaydarovJapan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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