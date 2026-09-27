In Uzbekistan, a table was spread and food eaten in a cemetery: this situation sparked discussions

·3·Society
In Uzbekistan, a table was spread and food eaten in a cemetery: this situation sparked discussions

A video has spread on social media, reportedly filmed in Uzbekistan, showing people spreading a tablecloth and eating together next to the graves of the deceased in a cemetery. In the video, people can be seen sitting around a tablecloth laden with various dishes.

Is this a ritual related to remembering the deceased?

It is stated that the people in the widespread video belong to the Korean nationality. Among the Koreans living in Uzbekistan, there are also unique traditions associated with visiting the graves of ancestors and remembering the deceased.

On such days, relatives go to the cemetery, clean the graves, tidy up the surroundings, and commemorate the deceased.

The unusual scene in the cemetery attracted attention

The video captures people spreading a tablecloth next to the graves and eating with various dishes. This situation has naturally drawn the attention of social media users.

Korean peopleCemeteryUzbekistanSocial media
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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