Saida Rametova presented an award to Yuksel Aksu, director of the film "Look, the Postman is Coming"

Yesterday, September 26, an event took place in Tashkent as part of the "Turkish Cinema Days". During the event, People's Artist of Uzbekistan Saida Rametova presented an award to Turkish director Yuksel Aksu.

Yuksel Aksu works in Turkish cinema as a director and screenwriter. He is the director and screenwriter of the 2025 film "Bak Postacı Geliyor" ("Look, the Postman is Coming"). He is also known for his 2006 film "Dondurmam Gaymak" ("Ice Cream, I Like").

The "Turkish Cinema Days" event is being held from September 25 to 29 at the National Palace of Cinematography Art of Uzbekistan. The program also includes Yuksel Aksu's film "Look, the Postman is Coming".