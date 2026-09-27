Saida Rametova presented an award to Yuksel Aksu, director of the film "Look, the Postman is Coming"

·40·Culture
Saida Rametova presented an award to Yuksel Aksu, director of the film "Look, the Postman is Coming"

Yesterday, September 26, an event took place in Tashkent as part of the "Turkish Cinema Days". During the event, People's Artist of Uzbekistan Saida Rametova presented an award to Turkish director Yuksel Aksu.

Yuksel Aksu works in Turkish cinema as a director and screenwriter. He is the director and screenwriter of the 2025 film "Bak Postacı Geliyor" ("Look, the Postman is Coming"). He is also known for his 2006 film "Dondurmam Gaymak" ("Ice Cream, I Like").

The "Turkish Cinema Days" event is being held from September 25 to 29 at the National Palace of Cinematography Art of Uzbekistan. The program also includes Yuksel Aksu's film "Look, the Postman is Coming".

Turkish Cinema DaysSaida RametovaYuksel AksuBak Postacı Geliyor
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Famous Turkish actors in Tashkent: Serkan Çayoğlu and Özge Gürel met with fansFamous Turkish actors in Tashkent: Serkan Çayoğlu and Özge Gürel met with fansYesterday 15:14People's Artist of Uzbekistan Saida Rametova turns 69People's Artist of Uzbekistan Saida Rametova turns 6921 September 18:21Saida Rametova’s mother has passed awaySaida Rametova’s mother has passed away5 August 13:50Aziz Rametov responds to rumors that he has been "imprisoned" (video)Aziz Rametov responds to rumors that he has been "imprisoned" (video)10 July 13:19Saida Rametova puts an end to rumors: "Jumadulla-aka is alive"Saida Rametova puts an end to rumors: "Jumadulla-aka is alive"6 July 13:45Stars of Turkish Series are Coming to Tashkent: Days of Turkish Cinema to Begin in the CapitalStars of Turkish Series are Coming to Tashkent: Days of Turkish Cinema to Begin in the Capital21 September 18:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo