Saida Rametova and Jumadulla Rametov celebrate 45th wedding anniversary (video)

·70·Culture
Saida Rametova and Jumadulla Rametov celebrate 45th wedding anniversary (video)

Well-known actress, People's Artist of Uzbekistan Saida Rametova announced that it has been 45 years since she married her husband, Honored Artist of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jumadulla Rametov.

On this occasion, the actress posted a video on her Instagram page capturing the years spent together with her husband, unforgettable moments, and sweet memories. The video features photos of the couple taken during various periods.

Saida Rametova left the following words beneath the video:

“Today is our wedding day! 45 years! True, a lot of things change over time, but memories remain, the most precious ones that belong to us... Memory is a wonderful thing.”

This sincere post by the artist caught the attention of her fans. Many warm wishes are being expressed in the comments to Saida Rametova and Jumadulla Rametov. Followers congratulated the couple, wishing them long life, family happiness, and many more such joyful days to celebrate together.

For reference, Saida Rametova was born on September 21, 1957, in the city of Samarkand. Her husband, actor Jumadulla Rametov, was born on November 24, 1955. The couple got married in 1981 and have been walking their path of life together for 45 years now.

Saida RametovaJumadulla RametovUzbek art
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Charos
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