"Wednesday" is returning with season 3: filming has been completed

Netflix has announced the completion of filming for the third season of the series "Wednesday". The platform shared the news by publishing a new photo. The next season of the series is expected to premiere in 2027.

Jenna Ortega will once again play the role of Wednesday Addams. Alongside the actress, famous stars such as Catherine Zeta-Jones, Eva Green, Winona Ryder, and Lena Headey will also participate in the project. Tim Burton is among the directors who worked on the series.

In the new season, events will take a much more intense turn. Wednesday's close friend Enid finds herself in grave danger. Learning of this, Wednesday decides to rescue her and thus encounters new adventures.

The first season of "Wednesday" premiered on Netflix in 2022. Three years later, in 2025, the second season was presented to viewers. Now, the creators of the series are continuing Wednesday's story with the third season. Fans will find out what events await the characters in the new episodes in 2027.