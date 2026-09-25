Fight of the Century Officially Confirmed: Fury and Joshua to Clash in Cardiff on December 11!

The super-fight that global boxing fans have been eagerly awaiting for years has finally become a reality. Two famous British heavyweight stars — former world champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua — will step into the ring on December 11 at the magnificent «Principality Stadium» arena in the Welsh capital of Cardiff. This massive showdown will be broadcast live across the planet via the world's largest streaming giant, «Netflix». After months of tough negotiations, Turki Alalshikh, Head of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, and Netflix officially announced on September 24 that the parties had reached an agreement.

While the «Gypsy King» Tyson Fury stated that it didn't matter in which corner of the world the bout took place, Anthony Joshua firmly insisted that the fight must be held exclusively within Great Britain, and his condition was ultimately accepted. Although Joshua has celebrated major victories twice at the Cardiff stadium, Fury will be fighting on Welsh soil for the first time. Turki Alalshikh openly called this bout «one of the greatest showdowns in boxing history.»

«December 11, Cardiff Arena, and the Netflix Revolution»: 5 Key Points of the Super-Showdown

The most important official facts regarding the Fury-Joshua mega-fight:

December 11 — A Historic Date: The two British titans will clash at the «Principality Stadium» in Cardiff;

Live Broadcast on Netflix: The fight will not be broadcast on traditional PPV channels, but rather on global Netflix streaming;

Mediation by Turki Alalshikh: The Saudi official and promoter brought an end to months of protracted negotiations;

Home Turf Advantage for Joshua: Anthony has fought twice at this stadium before, while Fury will be stepping into the ring in Cardiff for the first time;

A Decisive Bout in Their Careers: Fury (36-2-1) and Joshua (30-4) will bring the final culmination of their careers to a close.

Comparison of Two Giants: Real Statistics of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua

A comparison of the official statistics and terms of the athletes stepping into the ring:

Indicators and Criteria Tyson Fury («Gypsy King») Anthony Joshua («AJ») Fight and Win Statistics 36 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw 30 wins, 4 losses Attitude Towards Venue «Doesn't matter where, I'll fight anywhere» Strictly insisted on Great Britain Experience at Cardiff Stadium Will make his debut fight Has previously stepped into the ring at this arena twice Announced Date and Status December 11, Wales / Absolute Mega-Fight December 11, Wales / Absolute Mega-Fight Broadcasting and Lead Organizer Turki Alalshikh / Netflix global broadcast Turki Alalshikh / Netflix global broadcast

Boxing Expertise: Why is This Fight a Turning Point for Sports History?

Conclusions of international boxing commentators, trainers, and analysts:

«The Ultimate Clash of a Generation»: Over the past decade, British and global heavyweight boxing revolved around the names of Fury and Joshua; their mutual showdown will finally provide a definitive answer to the long-standing question of who the truly number-one king is;

Psychological Advantage and Location: The selection of Cardiff may give Joshua a slight advantage, as he is well accustomed to the 70,000-strong atmosphere of this arena; however, Fury possesses unmatched experience in remaining mentally resilient on any opponent's turf and away grounds;

A «Win-All or Lose-All» Fight: Both boxers are in the final phase of their careers; a defeat in this bout will most likely mean complete retirement for the losing side.

Who do you think will win in Cardiff on the evening of December 11 — the unorthodox technician Tyson Fury or the powerful puncher Anthony Joshua? Can this bout truly become the biggest fight in modern boxing history? Leave your personal predictions and thoughts in the comments and share this massive news from the boxing world with all sports enthusiasts!