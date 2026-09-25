The new Korean K-drama that has surpassed "Squid Game"

·44·Culture
The new Korean K-drama that has surpassed "Squid Game"

A new K-drama is capturing the attention of Korean series enthusiasts. Titled "Trauma Center", the series quickly managed to secure a top spot in the global rankings on the Netflix platform.

Consisting of eight episodes, the drama scored an 8.5 rating on IMDb and Kinopoisk. Just five days after its premiere, the series entered the ranks of Netflix's most-watched projects in a number of countries.

Interestingly, in a short span of time, the drama surpassed the second season of "Squid Game" in the global Netflix rankings to rise to second place.

At the center of the plot is an experienced surgeon. He tries to reform the work of a trauma center and turn it into a more efficient system. However, along the way, he faces critical patients, financial problems, and resistance from his colleagues.

The drama is based on a popular novel about a doctor. Since the author of the work is an otolaryngologist himself, medicine in the series' events does not merely serve as a background. Complex situations involving patients and the rapid decisions of doctors form the core of the plot.

Another aspect of the series is that traditional romantic scenes are virtually absent. Viewers primarily witness the doctors' emergency surgeries, the struggle for critical patients, and the process of making decisions within seconds.

Fans of the drama are also sharing positive feedback. Some viewers specifically highlighted the series' dynamic plot, the blend of humor and drama, and how quickly the episodes fly by.

The finale of the eight-episode series hinted at continuing events, sparking viewers' interest in a new season.

Trauma CenterNetflixKinopoiskMedicine
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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