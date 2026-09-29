«Squid Game» star spotted in Tashkent: reason unknown

Reports have surfaced that South Korean actor Heo Sung-tae, known for his role as Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series «Squid Game», has arrived in Tashkent.

Footage showing the actor in the capital has appeared on social media, sparking great interest among his Uzbek fans. Heo Sung-tae portrayed contestant number 101, Jang Deok-su, in the first season of the series.

This role brought the actor widespread international recognition. Therefore, his appearance in Tashkent did not go unnoticed by local fans.

No official information has been provided yet regarding the purpose of Heo Sung-tae's visit to Uzbekistan. Various speculations are being expressed on social media, but there is currently no basis to accept them as confirmed information.

It remains unknown what project the actor is working on in Tashkent or the exact reason for his visit.