Miss Uzbekistan Nigina Fakhriddinova got married

Miss Uzbekistan Nigina Fakhriddinova has married. The winner of the beauty pageant shared this joyful news with her fans via her social media page.

Nigina Fakhriddinova posted footage from her wedding ceremony on her Instagram page. This update quickly caught the attention of her fans.

This important event in the personal life of Nigina Fakhriddinova, well-known in the beauty industry, was warmly received by her followers.

Fans are wishing happiness and harmony to Nigina Fakhriddinova as she begins her new family life.