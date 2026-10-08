Nigina Jabborova celebrated her birthday in a unique way (video)

Actress and blogger Nigina Jabborova celebrated another birthday today. She shared videos and photos dedicated to her birthday with her fans on her Instagram page.

The video shows the actress celebrating her birthday in a national costume, holding a small cake with a single lit candle in her hands. Nigina Jabborova captioned her photos with, "A day that comes once a year, and this is that day."

The actress's followers are congratulating her on her birthday and writing sincere wishes in the comments.

We also congratulate Nigina Jabborova on her birthday, wishing her robust health, happiness, creative success, and joyful days.